Another TelOne wire cables thief in the dock

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Harare man who was found in possession of some TelOne wire cables has appeared in court.

Masimba Taibva (34) who is facing charges of contravening the Postal and Telecommunication Act, appeared before regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

He was remanded in custody to June 16 for bail application.

The complainant is TelOne Zimbabwe represented by its loss control officer.

Prosecuting Mr Tawanda Nyandoro alleged that on June 4 at around 4:40am, a team of police officers and Telone security personnel were on patrol checking TelOne cable lines.

Upon arrival at Cheryl Road, Avondale, Harare, the patrolling team approached Taibva who was carrying a white sack.

The team stopped Taibva and searched his sack and found him in possession of TelOne drop wire leading to his arrest.

The TelOne drop wire was recovered and he was taken to ZRP Avondale where a police report was filed.

The recovered TelOne drop wire was positively identified by the complainant as the property of TelOne Zimbabwe which is a telecommunications company.

The exhibit was taken to the National Railways of Zimbabwe, Harare office for weighing and it was one kilogramme.

The total value of the recovered TelOne drop wire is US$150.