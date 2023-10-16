Africa University 25th Graduation Ceremony
Another suspected big car smuggler in court

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Another suspected smuggler believed to be heavily connected named Tatenda Dzapasi has appeared in court on allegations of smuggling vehicles and affixing them with stolen number plates that belong to the Counter Intelligence Department in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Dzapasi was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei on Friday.

Dzapasi was freed on US$300 bail.

