Another record daily Covid tally for UK

Farah Najjar, Mersiha Gadzo

The British government has reported 88 376 new coronavirus cases, a second consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron coronavirus variant fuels a worrying surge in infections across the country.

France said yesterday it will tighten restrictions on travellers arriving from the UK.

The move comes after South Korea announced it will reinstate stricter social distancing rules on January 2, six weeks after easing them, as the number of new infections and serious cases spirals.

Omicron has so far been found in at least 77 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with many reimposing travel restrictions to stem the spread.

UK relying on antivirals to get through winter.

The UK expects to have antiviral Covid-19 pills produced by Merck & Co Inc and Pfizer available over the winter, its Antiviral Taskforce Chair has said.

Eddie Gray told reporters he expected both Merck’s molnupiravir and Pfizer’s paxlovid treatments to be available throughout the winter period, which he defined as between now and the end of March. The UK has yet to approve paxlovid.

People queue to get tested in London, UK on December 16, 2021 (Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo).

A quarter of footballers in England’s three divisions below the Premier League do not intend to be vaccinated as a new wave of infections threatens to bring the season to a standstill.

The English Football League (EFL) released vaccination figures, with 10 weekend matches postponed so far in the Championship, League One and League Two due to covid-19 outbreaks.

“The latest vaccine data collated for November has shown that 75 percent of players across the EFL are either fully vaccinated, have had a single jab or intend to be vaccinated,” the EFL said in a statement.

“Double vaccinated players total 59 percent, 16 percent are set to get the jab, while 25 percent of players currently do not intend to get a vaccine.”