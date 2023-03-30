Another pupil killed in bullying incident

Bullying cases continue to increase in schools across Zimbabwe.

Freeman Razemba

Crime Reporter

Investigations have been launched into a case in which a 17-year-old school boy was killed by a colleague on Monday in a suspected case of bullying.

The suspect has been arrested and was at Glen View Police Station yesterday evening.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“Police in Harare are investigating a murder case which occurred on March 27, 2023 at Churu Farm, Glen View, Harare, in which a pupil aged 17 died after being stabbed on the neck with a piece of glass by another pupil aged 17.

“The suspect was allegedly defending himself from the victim and his friend, who had been bullying him for breaking a stapler at school,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. President Mnangagwa recently said bullying had no place in Zimbabwean schools.

His intervention followed a rise in cases of bullying which have resulted in the deaths of learners, while others have committed suicide in frustration.

Other learners have elected to drop out of school to save themselves from further bullying.

Recently, a 15-year-old boy from Bulawayo killed himself after complaining of bullying at his school.

Meanwhile, police in Murehwa are investigating circumstances surrounding the murder of James Tsiga (41).

Tsiga was found dead with multiple open wounds and bruises all over the body at Jekwa Business Centre on Monday.