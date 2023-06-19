Another murder in Chinhoyi’s Hunyani

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

POLICE in Chinhoyi is appealing to members of the public with information on the people who could have attacked and killed a local man in Hunyani high-density suburb around 10 pm last night.

The body of the deceased was found this morning with multiple cuts inflicted by a sharp object by the attackers.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the sad incident adding investigations were still underway.

The attack occurred near the Methodist Church in Hunyani where various robberies and attacks on unsuspecting persons have occurred for a long time.

A source who requested anonymity said the man was heard screaming around 10 last night.

“We heard the man screaming that he didn’t have any money on him and begging for his life before he went quiet. We discovered the body this morning near the church,” said the source who stays close to the area where the body was discovered.

Some two weeks ago, a body of a murdered woman was also discovered by a young girl fetching water in a stream in the same suburb while another man whose foot was chopped off, was lucky to be alive after being attacked.

Reports also suggest that a Chinhoyi Municipality worker was attacked Saturday with iron bars by unknown assailants near Mbongo Shopping Centre in Mzari low-density suburb before dragging him to a railway line where he was discovered by members of the police.

The man is still in hospital.