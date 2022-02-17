Another motorist loses car to highway robbers

Midlands Bureau

A Kwekwe man lost his vehicle to two machete-wielding robbers he had given a lift from Redcliff to Kwekwe.

There have been many incidences in the Midlands province where motorists have been robbed either at gun or knifepoint by robbers they would have offered a lift.

In the latest incident, police said Trymore Tikiza (38) was driving a Toyota Vitz yesterday afternoon when he picked two unknown men at Redcliff Turn Off, pretending they were travelling to Kwekwe Central Business District.

“After driving for less than a kilometre, the two suspects produced machetes and ordered the driver to stop. After stopping, they ordered Mr Tikiza to disembark before one of the passengers jumped to the driver’s seat and sped off,” said Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the Midlands Provincial police spokesperson.

He warned motorists against offering lifts to strangers.