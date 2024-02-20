Another man commits suicide after severely assaulting wife

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

A 37-year-old man, Cliff Maruma from Nyadire, Mutoko, allegedly committed suicide soon after assaulting his wife and injuring her severely over infidelity accusations.

It is reported that on February 18, 2024, Cliff came home drunk and found his wife Leah Chiundura (27), in the kitchen with their children and his brother John Maruma.

Reports are that Cliff did not like his wife and his brother talking together and confronted his wife over that.

It is said later in the night when his wife was already asleep, Cliff took an axe and struck her twice on the forehead and once on her shoulder before running away.

It is reported that his body was later found hanging from a tree near the yard.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East, Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

He said a report was made to the ZRP Mutoko who came and discovered the body of Cliff hanging from a tree branch with a rope around the neck.

He said the body was ferried to Mutoko hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Insp Chazovachiyi said the wife was rushed to the same hospital where she was admitted and her condition is said to be serious.

Recently, a Marondera man reportedly also committed suicide after severely assaulting his girlfriend following a misunderstanding.

It is alleged that Clever Chikosho (40) struck Tambudzai Mugoti (39) with an axe several times after he had found her with another man the previous day.

It is alleged that after assaulting her and leaving her for dead, Chikosho went on to hang himself.

Mugoti was rushed to a hospital in Harare where her condition is said to be serious.