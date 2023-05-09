Another Makonde clinic from devolution funds completed

Mashonaland West nursing officer Mr Farayi Marufu said the many new clinics being built by local councils using devolution funds were answering the Government’s call for people to have access to clinics within 5km of their homes.

Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau

MAKONDE Rural District Council, like most rural local authorities, is forging ahead using its devolution funds to accelerate its goal of bringing essential services to residents, with an almost completed new Mpata Clinic in its ward 11 heading the list of work in progress.

Before the construction of the clinic, villagers from Ponderosa and surrounding communities walked over 20km to access health care at Makonde Christian Hospital in the former mining town of Mhangura.

Its completion is expected to serve at least 10 000 people while at the same time reduce the burden on the only referral institution in the area.

Mrs Margaret Chihwai from the area lauded President Mnangagwa for releasing the funds that have seen the area have a clinic.

“We are grateful to the President for introducing devolution funds which have gone a long way in supporting the council in constructing this clinic. People were used to walk long distances to access service in Mhangura,” she said.

Another villager, Ms Evelyn Kakurira welcomed the new development. “Execting mothers and the elderly will not be forced to walk for long distances,” said Ms Kakurira adding the traveling challenges were compounded by the bad state of the road that leads to Mhangura town.

Mashonaland West nursing officer Mr Farayi Marufu said the many new clinics being built by local councils using devolution funds were answering the Government’s call for people to have access to clinics within 5km of their homes.

He commended the council for the efforts following another successful project of Gandawasvika Clinic in Ward 13 that was commissioned in March this year.

Council chairperson Cllr Simbarashe Ziyambi said the Makonde council was prioritising health, education and sanitation delivery using devolution funds with solar powered boreholes and new classroom blocks having been done since the introduction of the fund in 2019.

Makonde RDC chief executive officer, Mr Paradzayi Munyede said the council was also targeting to complete Magogi Clinic next month.

“As a council, we are also pushing to have a boarding school in the area since we only have two. Our plans are in motion and we intend to turn Ridziwi High in Mhangura into a boarding school and some of the funds will be taken from the devolution funds,” he said.