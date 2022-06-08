Another fine soldier Maj-Gen Nyathi dies

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday said he learnt of the death of Major-General (Retired) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi with a deep sense of sorrow, especially as it came a few days after the death of national hero, Major-General (Rtd) Godfrey Chanakira.

Maj-Gen Nyathi died on Sunday morning at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Referral Hospital in Harare.

He was 61.

In a statement yesterday, President Mnangagwa described Maj-Gen Nyathi as a gallant son of the soil and freedom fighter who sacrificed his life for the country to attain its independence.

The President said Maj Gen Nyathi was a committed revolutionary cadre who joined the liberation struggle in his late teens.

“He sacrificed both life and limb for the sake of our freedom and eventual national independence. He survived the horrendous bombings of Freedom Camp and Mulungushi Camp, both on the outskirts of Lusaka in Zambia, by the racist Rhodesian soldiers.

“He carries scars from the war to his grave,” said President Mnangagwa.

Maj-Gen Nyathi’s death comes barely a week after the nation buried another decorated liberation fighter, military supremo turned senior civil servant, Maj-Gen Chanakira, who was buried at the National Heroes Acre last Thursday.

Added President Mnangagwa: “Major-General Nyathi’s demise weighs heavily on our nation as it has come when we have barely recovered from the pain and loss of national hero, Major-General (Rtd) Godfrey Chanakira whom we laid to rest last week at the National Heroes Acre.

“Our nation is worse off for losing in succession part of the remaining crop of leading cadres of our armed liberation struggle.”

After independence in 1980, Maj-Gen Nyathi carved an illustrious military career in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces where he rose through the ranks until he attained the rank of Major-General on retirement.

President Mnangagwa said throughout his years in service, Maj-Gen Nyathi was exemplary, steadfast and loyal to his country, a fact attested by the “numerous medals he deservingly got”.

“On behalf of the ruling party Zanu PF, Government, the people of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, and indeed on my behalf, I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the Nyathi family, especially to his wife Noleen and the children, who have lost a loving husband and father.

“May they take comfort from the knowledge that the whole nation joins them in grieving the loss of their dear departed who was no longer theirs alone, but a national persona,” said President Mnangagwa.

Commander Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Lieutenant General David Sigauke, had earlier announced the untimely death of Maj-Gen Nyathi in a statement.

Maj-Gen Nyathi was born on September 12, 1960 in Mapate Village in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South.

He did his primary education at Mapate Primary School from 1966 to 1972.

He then proceeded for his secondary education at Manama Secondary School from 1973 to1976 in Gwanda.

Maj-Gen Nyathi joined the liberation struggle under the Zimbabwe African People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) after crossing into Zambia via Botswana on January 27, 1977.

He received military training at Chakwenga Guerrilla Training Camp One (CGT1) in Zambia that same year. He later proceeded to the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) for further training in January 1978.

At independence, Maj-Gen Nyathi was attested into the ZNA on June 1, 1981.

He leaves behind an enviable history of supreme sacrifice and national commitment.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Mourners are gathered at Number 6, 21st Avenue, Mabelreign in Harare.