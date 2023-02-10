Another exciting weekend for triathlon

Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe youth team to compete at the South Africa Youth Championships this month will be hoping to take advantage of Sunday’s event at Mount Pleasant pool to polish up their preparations.

The event was initially scheduled for February 19 but has been brought forward because of the half term break.

Triathlon Zimbabwe have already named the team and they are going to present it at Sunday’s event.

They are hoping all selected athletes will be part of the programme on Sunday. It will be their last local competition before departure on February 23 since the next event is scheduled for March 5.

And it’s going to be a full programme for the day with races over all distances – standard, sprint, supersprint, trifit, trifun, tritots, trikidz and trisport on offer.

They also have aquabike sprint, duathlon sprint, fit and fun distances, and aquathlon fit and fun lined-up for the day.