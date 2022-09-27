Another distance runners’ camp set for December

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe is targeting to hold another distance runners camp in December that will include both male and female runners.

There is an ongoing camp at the moment in Harare, with several athletes targeting qualification for the 2023 World Championships attending. However, it is made up of male athletes only.

The world meet be held in Budapest, Hungary.

NAAZ president, Tendayi Tagara, said they will have an inclusive camp in December with female runners also expected to attend.

“We are saying this is the foundation. We still have other camps in December where we will also have ladies.

“This is not a national team. This is a selected number of athletes we feel have the ability, they are capable of qualifying to represent Zimbabwe in Budapest 2023.

“They are capable of qualifying for Zimbabwe for 2024 Paris Olympics. So as a federation we are very clear of what we want to achieve.”

Some of their targeted female distance runners include South Africa-based Rutendo Nyahora and Fortunate Chidzivo.

Chidzivo is one of the recipients of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Solidarity Paris 2024 Scholarships.

Both athletes have qualified for the World Championships before.