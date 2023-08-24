Another bumper wheat harvest in the offing

Michael Tome Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT says it is optimistic of a bumper wheat harvest following a surge in total hectarage under the crop to 90 192 hectares in the 2023 season surpassing the set target of 90 000 hectares.

The 2023 winter wheat target hectarage was initially pegged at 85 000 but was later revised upwards to 90 000 as the season progressed.

Last year Zimbabwe managed to harvest at least 375 000 tonnes of wheat from 80 388 hectares against a national annual demand of 360 000 tonnes.

The harvest was a 25 percent improvement from 300 000 tonnes realised in 2021.

In terms of this year’s production, 57 percent of the crop was planted by commercial farmers, followed by small scale farmers who planted about 13 percent of the total hectarage while large-scale commercial farmers planted 11 percent.

According to the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry, the bulk of the crop is in good condition and currently at the booting stage.

“Most of the crop (57 percent) was planted by A2 farmers, 13 percent by A1 farmers and 11 percent by large-scale commercial farmers, presenting another confirmatory indicator of the success of the land reform programme.

“In order to ensure good harvests, pest control activities are ongoing, with successful quelea bird control programmes having been undertaken in Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces,” said Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Service, Monica Mutsvangwa during the 23rd post-cabinet press briefing held on Monday.

This comes on the back of continued tobacco subsector successes in the 2022/23 season.

This year’s tobacco output is set to surpass the 2019 record of 259 million kilogrammes and the sector envisages to hit the 300 million kilogrammes mark by 2025.

“Cabinet is pleased to advise that the total tobacco production now stands at a phenomenal 295 499 782 kilogrammes, valued at US$895 114 791.

“Of special note is the fact that 52 percent of the total production came from A1 and A2 farmers, confirming that the Land Reform Programme has been a success,” she added.

Agriculture is the mainstay of the country’s economy, as 61 percent of Zimbabwe’s population resides in rural areas and 90 percent of them rely on agriculture and sustained growth of the sector will undoubtedly reduce poverty.

The agriculture sector aims to grow its contribution to the national economy having contributed 12 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022.

The sector made a leap during the 2020-21 cropping season where it grew 36 percent since then it has been growing at a rate of about six and seven percent to surpass the targeted US$8, 2 billion agriculture economy.

This email is confidential and may be legally privileged. It is for the intended recipient only. If you have received it in error, please immediately notify the sender and then delete it. Please do not copy it, disclose its contents or use it for any purpose whatsoever. Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd and its subsidiaries do not accept any liability whatsoever for the contents of any e-mail. Please think environment before printing emails

.