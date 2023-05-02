Another armed robber in the dock

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

An armed robber who was part of a gang that robbed a security guard at a local service station in Harare appeared in court last Friday.

Christopher Takawira appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with armed robbery.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to apply for bail tomorrow.

The State alleged that on May 26, 2021 at MCH Fuels Service Station, Southlea Park in Harare, Takawira and his co-accused James Nyakutsikwa, Spicer Takawira, Chamunorwa Takawira, Musafari Mupamhanga, Newman Nyatikiwa, Joseph Chinhemba and Leo Mandaza who are already on trial for this matter hatched a plan to rob the service station.

Acting in pursuance of their plan, they went to the scene using Christopher’s getaway motor vehicle, a Toyota Wish while armed with a pistol and iron bars.

Upon arrival, the court heard that they pretended as if they wanted to refuel the vehicle and went on to park a few metres from the service station where they started conducting surveillance.

Shortly, the accused persons returned on foot and manhandled the security guard Maxwell Nyemudzai who was in a parked omnibus and marched him to the main office.

They broke the door where the fuel attendant Tinel Makuwe was and threatened them with their weaponry. They ordered them to lie down and others remained on guard.

Christopher searched them and took a Samsung Galaxy A3 and a small Samsung cell phone.

They further took a CCTV DVR, cash US$150, 4 x 5 litres SAE 40 engine oil, 20 x 500ml SAE 40 engine oil, and a rechargeable torch.

They also took a 12 volts battery from a parked omnibus, went on to refuel their vehicle with petrol and drove away.

The matter was reported to the police.

Christopher was in possession of the stolen engine oils which he personally delivered to Leonard Tome at Gazaland, Harare using the getaway motor vehicle.

He also exchanged a stolen 5 litre Engen oil with a 5 litre GTX petrol engine oil which he used to service his car.

Mr Pardon Dziva appeared for the State.