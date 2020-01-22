Kazusa ruled out of Zim, Sri lanka Test series

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe’s opening batsman Kevin Kasuza will play no further part in the ongoing Test match against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club after being diagnosed with mild concussion.

Brian Mudzinganyama, who is yet to be capped, will come in as his replacement.

Under new regulations that came into effect on August 1 last year, a concussion replacement has to be a like-for-like substitute and Mudzinganyama will only be allowed to bat and not bowl.

Just before lunch on day three of the ongoing Test match, Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis pulled a ball from Ainsley Ndlovu and struck Kasuza on the side of his helmet while fielding at short-leg.

Although initial assessments ruled out concussion, Kasuza has been closely monitored by medical staff overnight and this morning he reported a persistent headache and feeling groggy.

Repeat assessments this morning have established his symptoms were consistent with mild concussion, ruling him out of the rest of the match.

According to medical experts, it is not uncommon for players to pass their tests and feel well on the day of an injury and then display symptoms later.

Kasuza had just made his Test debut and scoring 63 runs against Sri Lanka in this first Test match.