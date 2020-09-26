Animal Quiz Responses

Ngoni Muzangaza, Eight years, Grade Three, Rock Foundation School, Kadoma.

Hornbill, Hoto, Ukhoro

The great Hornbill is a colourful bird.

It feeds on insects and fruits. It flies at great heights over forests. When flying they make a loud sound. It has long legs.

*****

Withus Anopa Noah, 10 years, Grade Four, Budiriro 1 Primary School, Harare.

Hornbill, Hoto, Ukhoro

The Hornbill is a bird with a brightly coloured downward curved beak.

The male Hornbill is larger than the female. The male Hornbill provides food to the female Hornbill. The female Hornbill makes its nest in hollow sections of trees, where it lays its eggs. The eggs hatch three to five months after incubation.

*****

Edward Sibanda, 10 years, Grade Four, Sidakeni Primary School, Zhombe.

Hornbill, Hoto, Ukhoro

A Hornbill is a large colourful bird, the size of a chicken.

It can live for 35 to 40 years. They can weigh up to 6kg. It has a large curved beak, which is bright in colour. While here in Zhombe we see them, especially around Munyati River and Ngondoma Dam. While some people kill and eat them, we do not. Hornbills are useful because they kill insects which damage villagers; crops. I have never myself seen them drinking, but have seen them hoping on the rocks along the river or feeding from insects. But I like their flapping sounds.

The female lays her eggs in holes in trees so that enemies do not find them or kill its young ones. When I visited our relatives in Westlea, Harare, we were taken to Kuimba Shiri.

Kuimba Shiri is on the shores of Lake Chivero. It has many birds, from Zimbabwe and Africa.