Angolan President meets Chinese FM on bilateral ties

Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Friday met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Luanda.

Lourenco said Angola and China have always been united, trust each other and have a good momentum of cooperation, noting a number of landmark projects supported by China, including airports, hydro-power stations, roads and ports, are being conducted in Angola smoothly.

Chinese companies have made contributions to the improvement of infrastructure and people’s livelihood in Angola and he looks forward to deepening cooperation with China, Lourenco said.

During the meeting, he also added that Angola firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is ready to work with China to jointly uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and uphold international fairness and justice.

Qin said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 40 years ago, China and Angola have always been sincere and friendly towards each other and worked hand in hand.

Political mutual trust and traditional friendship between China and Angola have been continuously deepened, and practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results, highlighted Qin.

Qin also appreciated Angola’s adherence to the one-China principle, adding that China will, as always, support Angola in opposing foreign interference, independently choosing a development path, and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests.

During the meeting, Qin stressed that China appreciates Angola’s active mediation of regional hotspot issues and supports Angola in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs.

On the same day, Qin also held talks with Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio. – CGTN