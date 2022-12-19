Angel of Hope, UCAZ provide Xmas cheer for Chambuta kids

Children at Chambuta Children’s Home enjoy a meal during an early Christmas party held for them by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope Foundation in partnership with the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe in Chiredzi on Saturday

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

MERRYMAKING punctuated by hearty meals, song and dance added colour to a Christmas party thrown by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation in partnership with the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) for children at Chambuta Children’s Home in Chiredzi.

Children who were living and working on the streets of major cities were committed to the facility by Angel of Hope Foundation where they are being sent to different schools and being equipped with vocational training skills to lead better lives while at the same time undergoing rehabilitation.

In support of the First Lady’s vision, some of the urban councils adopted houses at the facility which they renovated and furnished so that the children have a home setup.

Each house has a mother, who the First Lady implored to have Bible studies and prayers everyday with the children so that they grow up as God-fearing people.

It was a marvel watching the kids on the dance floor after receiving new clothes and presents just like children everywhere else, courtesy of Dr Mnangagwa’s love and benevolence.

A sumptuous meal comprising rice, sadza, beef stew, roasted chicken, pork and salad was served alongside ice cold water and cool drinks.

A Santa Claus was on site, adding colour to the exciting party.

UCAZ president Councillor Abel Matsika, who is also the chairman of the Chambuta board, was grateful for the joyous occasion.

“Today we are here at Chambuta where we are hosting a Christmas party for the children and praising our mother the First Lady for her wise decision to establish this home to look after these children.

“We thank her for also hosting a Christmas party for them. We are working well with Amai and we are grateful for her love for these children. We also thank our stakeholders, local authorities, the traditional leadership and the legislator for the area for supporting this event. Children were happy.

“They received clothes and presents. We also discussed with the children over their academic achievements. We are grateful for the support we are getting, especially from our First Lady. We wish the children a merry Christmas and prosperous new year,” he said happily.

Clr Rabson Mushayavanhu of Ruwa Local Board said he was overjoyed by developments at the home and yearned to do more, especially towards sport development in support of the First Lady’s vision.

“As Ruwa we have been very appreciative of what is happening here especially the developments. The councils and management are very supportive of the efforts being made by Amai, the First Lady in trying to empower these kids from various backgrounds.”

“I was particularly touched by the gifts that were given as part of Christmas presents. We are told there are pupils who are doing well in sport at their respective schools, we are going to support them fully,” he said.

Clr Mushayavanhu said as Ruwa they would empower the children and make them the beautiful sportspersons they want to be.

Chambuta Children’s home superintendent Mr Eddias Jecheche expressed gratitude to the work being done by the First Lady at the institution and shed light on the academic achievements of the children.

“Our children are going to school through the support we get from the First Lady.

“We have 23 children in boarding schools, which is almost 50 percent of our total enrolment. Eight of our children are at St Anthony, eight are in Gutu and eight are at Mutendi High School. As we enter the new year, there will be nine other children in boarding schools,” he said.

Mr Jecheche said the children were receiving uniforms, fees, stationery and were doing well academically.

“Two of our children passed nine subjects. One of them was named overall best student at his school as he earned distinctions. Two of them have seven subjects, two have six subjects, one has five while others passed between two and four subjects.

“Generally our children are improving immensely. They are also excelling in other activities like sport. Three were recognised for performing extraordinarily well in soccer. We want to thank Amai and other stakeholders for their support. As for the Christmas party, the children enjoyed the day. They ate until their stomachs could not take anymore food,” he said.

A young boy, doing grade 3, was also mentioned for excelling at primary school level.

The children thanked the First Lady and local authorities.

“I am thankful to our mother, mayors and councillors who hosted this massive party for us, brought us new clothes and gave us presents. We are so happy and we are satisfied with the food we received. Our mother gave us a lot of presents and for that we are extremely grateful,” said one of the children amid tears of joy.

“I thank Amai for the beautiful place she gave us after taking us from different places. This is through the Lord’s grace,” said one of the children who was lost for words.

“I am grateful for the gift of life that we get from God and I also thank the First Lady who brought us here. Without her we wouldn’t be here because she took us from the streets and sent us to school where we are learning many subjects.

“We are doing up to 11 subjects and we can pass and get good jobs in the future where we will be able to assist those in need,” said yet another child in a tear-jerking speech.

“I am overjoyed by the chance to be in boarding school where we are showcasing our many talents. I am also happy for this Christmas party where we also got new clothes and presents and we wish our mother the First Lady all the best,” said yet another child.

“I want to thank Amai for her love to give us accommodation and sending us to boarding schools. She is a mother to everyone and does not select. May God bless her abundantly,” he said.

Chambuta children’s home is now a state-of-the art facility with buildings of modern architectural design courtesy of the First Lady and her working partners.

There is a multi-purpose court for basketball, tennis, volleyball and netball. There is also a multi-purpose cultural and creative gazebo for indoor activities erected by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

Chambuta now also boasts a computer lab where the children are taught Information Communication Technology.