Angel of Hope spreads its wings

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Manicaland Bureau

?Manicaland has set up a committee that will work with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation to identify challenges faced by disadvantaged children in the province and provide sustainable solutions.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Monica Mutsvangwa recently said there were thousands of disadvantaged children in the province that needed help to rise above the challenges and lead a better life.

“Manicaland has a lot of disadvantaged children and there are 15 children’s homes that look after almost 300 children.

“We were tasked to create a committee that would look at the challenges these children face, and we have done that.

“The committee identifies the problem areas and advises the Angel of Hope Foundation,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the committee comprised members from the education and health sectors, as well as district administrators in partnership with the provincial administrator.

Launched in February this year, Angel of Hope Foundation’s main focus is to uplift lives of disadvantaged children and other vulnerable members of society.

The First Lady has in the past called for the provision of vocational training to disadvantaged children to equip them with skills that enable them to provide for themselves when they grow up, instead of waiting for handouts.