Angel of Hope receives 2t maize meal

Herald Reporter

PREMIER Security Services has joined the growing list of well-wishers keen to alleviate the impact of Covid-19 on the vulnerable by giving two tonnes of maize-meal to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation for onward transmission to those in need.

This comes at a time when Zimbabwe is under lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which has seen the elderly and other vulnerable members of society running short of food and the First Lady working hard to ensure that their nutritional and health requirements were catered for.

Amai Mnangagwa is touring the country’s provinces distributing food, personal protective equipment, sanitisers, blankets and teaching people, mostly the elderly, about Covid-19 and ways to protect themselves from the pandemic.

Premier Security Services director Mr Alec Mukonde, said he was touched by the work being done by Amai Mnangagwa since he comes from a humble background.

“Having a very humble background, I have been touched with the work of the First Lady through her Angel of Hope Foundation as she reaches out to the most vulnerable societies,” she said.

“I am one person who appreciates such benevolence because if I look back to my early years, I see how important Angel of Hope foundation is to the society. Born and bred in Chivi rural areas where we used to travel almost 16km to and from Chiwanza High School sometimes on empty stomachs, this is where organisations like Angel of Hope are needed.”

Knowing rural life, Mr Mukonde said activities to source money to survive were less available and that is where Angel of Hope Foundation comes in.

“The humble First Lady is doing a great job through her charity organisation. I also urge large corporates to follow suit in helping the needy through the foundation. I would also want to thank our clients, without whom this donation wouldn’t have been possible. I would also want to thank the Premier Security Services staff, especially Lily Zamukudzi and Joyline Tsuro-Mukonde, for a job well done,” he said.

The First Lady accepted the kind gesture and thanked Premier Security Services saying the gift would go a long way in assisting the vulnerable especially the elderly in rural communities.

The national lockdown has failed to kill the philanthropic side of the First Lady, who is largely a hands-on person and is leaving no stone unturned in making sure the welfare of vulnerable communities is catered for.