Angel of Hope inspires Kia to set up agric, mining hubs countrywide

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, South Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Jae Kyung Park and Minister of State and Devolution for Mashonaland East province Aplonia Munzverengwi follow proceedings during the commissioning of agriculture and mining hub in Hwedza yesterday

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

ANGEL of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned in Hwedza, Mashonaland East, the first of 15 agriculture and mining hubs to be set up countrywide by South Korean corporate behemoth, Kia Corporation, in a development that will greatly improve livelihoods by providing income-generating enterprises for households.

Inspired by the empowerment programmes being spearheaded by the First Lady countrywide through her foundation, Kia Corporation sought to partner her and came up with the agriculture and mining hubs for the benefit of the people.

The company then came up with a package encompassing a solar powered borehole, tap water, greenhouse and mining hub that will ensure hundreds of villagers are gainfully engaged and stay away from destructive tendencies like domestic violence, prostitution and drug abuse, among many other social ills.

The project was implemented by Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) in Tienga village.

Dr Mnangagwa, who is the country’s Agric4She patron, handed out inputs for Pfumvudza4She to ensure people grow a variety of crops for food self-sufficiency. The event started with the First Lady officially launching the projects and handing them over to the villagers.

Together with the South Korean partners, they toured the projects viewing the work that is being done by the villagers, including thriving tomatoes grown in the greenhouses.

“Our young people have ventured into mining, so the mining equipment that you have brought, will benefit the whole country. This is very important because it also helps the youths not to indulge in drug abuse that is now rampant. You have come with technology and we are grateful. Zimbabweans are hardworkers and with this farming project, we will see wonders,” she said during the tour.

The green house and water tank commissioned by Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Hwedza yesterday

Addressing the gathering at the colourful event, the First Lady acknowledged the cordial relations existing between Zimbabwe and South Korea that were established in 1994.

“As we look forward to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year, I believe that the launch of this Kia Green Light Project is a clear demonstration of the tangible cooperation between our two countries. The project will go a long way in complementing Government efforts to attain food security in the country and to safeguard the well-being of local communities in Hwedza,” she said.

Zimbabwe, the First Lady said, has an agro-based economy and agriculture contributes 20 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

“The majority of the Zimbabwean population, reside in rural areas and most households practice subsistence farming to fend for their families. There is a huge potential to empower these communities through educating them on better farming methods and agriculture modernisation to increase productivity and production. Such assistance is critical to help local communities to withstand climate change shocks and help local communities to adapt in the post-Covid-19 era.

“I believe that the nation needs to join efforts, exchange views and ideas on how to enhance food security in the country and promote inclusive development whilst combating hunger and starvation. I believe the private sector has an important role to play in this regard. The assistance by Kia is exemplary and I urge and encourage other Zimbabweans and international companies to partner with the Government of Zimbabwe in undertaking similar projects and programmes that have a direct impact on the livelihoods of the general populace,” she said.

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa unveils a plaque during the commissioning of the Green Light project in Hwedza yesterday. — Pictures: John Manzongo

Dr Mnangagwa said she hoped to witness more strategic and smart partnerships with the private sector and international development partners such as Kopia, in the development of the agricultural and mining sectors, including better adaptation to climate change. The Government of Zimbabwe, she said, through National Development Strategy Development 1 (NDS1) has undertaken a number of initiatives to stimulate agricultural and mining production in the country in line with Vision 2030’s goal of becoming an upper middle income economy.

“I am pleased to note that the Kia green light project is consistent with NDS1 and the rural development 8.0 Programme which are anchored by the agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy (FSTS). The transformation strategy has the main objective of improving incomes and livelihoods of farming communities and promoting agriculture as n attractive sector. The Government of Zimbabwe is targeting 160 districts and 35 000 villages around the country to become self-reliant economic entities through infrastructure development. In this respect, Kia’s initiative to support agriculture and mining activities, will empower this community in line with leaving no one and no place behind. I also wish to extend my profound gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Korea through Korean Embassy, Kia Corporation and Kopia Zimbabwe which has also been instrumental in establishing community gardens in this ward,” she said.

The First Lady implored the agriculture and mining beneficiaries to take full advantage of the technical assistance to improve their personal livelihoods and to also participate in community development initiatives.

“As highlighted by the President, His Excellency Cde. DR Emmerson D. Mnangagwa “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”, let us be pioneers of our own development,” she said to thunderous applause.

“Indeed the project has come. I toured the place and saw the security post that was built here so that this place is not vandalized and the solar panels are not stolen. Water was drawn and is now coming out of taps. In the greenhouse there is a thriving tomato crop there. All these things are being given to you as the people of Hwedza. I know that when given a headstart like this, you never give up. I know we will get results from here. To you our artisanal miners, the lifeline has come. Who can tell us what the mining equipment will help us,” she asked.

“We urge everyone to work on the projects. There is no job for men, neither is there a job for a woman. How will the equipment help us,” she asked.

The greenhouse commissioned by Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Hwedza yesterday

In response, a man said: “Mhamha, the donated mining equipment will help create jobs in the community. Secondly, we wont be asking for money as we will be having our own at all times. Thirdly, through mining, the nation benefits and gets foreign currency which will be used to procure essential things.”

“I didn’t hear the portion where you looked after me as a mother. How have you looked after me my son? You just said you will be having your money in the pocket, ko amai vako kumba,” she said in jest.

“Sorry I had forgotten mhamha. When going home I will be buying sugar so that my mother can have a cup of tea and other things to make the family happy,” the respondent said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe

Mr Jae Kyung Park said he felt honoured by the presence of the First Lady at the event.

“Your Excellency’s presence is another indication of your philanthropic commitment to health, welfare and economic empowerment for the people of Zimbabwe, particularly women and children. Now the Green Light Project seeks to go beyond agricultural cooperation and includes support for the mining sector. It may contribute to improving the quality of life of the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Head of Kia Sustainability Management Group Mr Duk Hyun Lee said the Green Light Project was his firm’s flagship corporate social contribution initiative which had supported local communities worldwide since 2012 in areas like education, health, economy, environment protection and to date up to a million people have benefitted.

“We seek to contribute to the sustainable development and to create a world where everyone has equal opportunities. By working with KFHI, we will establish agricultural hubs and mining hubs and provide infrastructure, boreholes and mining equipment so that we can create a stable foundation where improvement in quality of life is guaranteed to every citizen,” he said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, South Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Jae Kyung Park and Minister of State and Devolution for Mashonaland East Aplonia Munzverengwi hands over Pfumvudza farming inputs to farmers in Hwedza yesterday

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Aplonia Munzverengwi paid tribute to the mother of the nation for her life-changing works across the country and bringing the Korean partners in her province.

“Your Excellency, today you have not come alone but have been accompanied by our all-weather friends from the Korean embassy and development partner Kia. In my Shona language we say tigashire. Mashonaland East has an agro-based and mining driven economy. It is our wish as the leadership of the province not only to facilitate the participation of the general citizenship in the macro-economic and social activities but also to provide the required infrastructure utilities, equipment and enabling environment. It is against this background that your excellency together with our Korean partners you have intervened by providing mining equipment, solar-powered boreholes, drip irrigation equipment and a greenhouse. Given that the green light project brought by our Korean partners will help enhance and fulfil our aspirations of empowering the Mashonaland east community at large and the Hwedza villagers in particular. In line with vision 2030 and national development strategy, my province is focused on promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, equitable development and prosperity for all.

“In your wisdom, Amai you chose this area to benefit from the funds and resources provided by Kia, a wise choice indeed which suites the spirit of devolution and theme of leaving no one and no place behind. Villagers around this place are involved in both small-scale farming and artisanal mining. The challenges they have been facing is lack of prerequisite tools, inputs and know-how. Therefore, the project has filled this gap. No doubt with this intervention Hwedza district will never be the same. It will be in a better position to exploit its God-given natural endowments for the betterment of the community. Our young generation are in many ways tempted to be involved in drug abuse due to lack of meaningful occupations and enterprises. To curb this, we have strived to create jobs in the small to medium enterprises no doubt with the coming on board of Angel of Hope Foundation and the cooperating partners with the various industries it has helped us towards the reduction of drug and substance abuse among the youths who are the foundation of our future generation,” she said.

Hwedza North legislator, Cde David Musabayana, who is also the Deputy Minister of Foreign affairs and International Trade gave a brief background of the project.

“Today we had a wonderful thing done for us through the Angel of Hope Foundation. The Korean partners saw the work of our First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope Foundation and found a way of working with her. I am happy our mother identified 15 places where agriculture, mining hubs and community gardens will be established. They will be installing greenhouse, solar-powered borehole, and clean water for the community. She also identified three gold centres which will assist artisanal miners. Our mother is saying let us give them equipment so that even women can mine too,” he said.

After the equipment, Cde Musabayana said, the First Lady saw it fit for the artisanal miners to be provided with decent living houses.

“Also to be built is a shelter to sleep in with sheds to rest on when not at work. There was also an arrangement for the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to work alongside Fidelity Refineries so that gold miners will sell their gold straight to the Government to curb the incidents of thefts and smuggling. This is the vision of our mother and this has seen us come here today,” he said.

The provision of equipment related infrastructure, Cde Musabayana said will also end idleness which has seen youths taking drugs.

“The First Lady’s vision, if we have many people working with her, will help transform our nation and end the drugs menace which we are grappling with. Idleness was also resulting in some girls venturing into prostitution, but when they have something productive to do they will not have the challenges. Her Nhanga and Gota programme has not ended on morals as it also leads to production,” he said.

In a speech read on his behalf by his permanent secretary, Mr Pfungwa Kunaka, the Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando reinforced the importance of the mining sector to the nation.

“The mining sector is important to our nation of Zimbabwe. It provides us with foreign currency, jobs. We want to congratulate all those here present who will benefit from the mining hubs, one of which has been commissioned by the First Lady today. You will get equipment for use including compressors, jack hammers and hammer mills. We as the ministry we appreciate efforts being taken to ensure artisanal miners get access to equipment which will help enhance your contribution to economic development. Job creation in mining is essential to the nation especially now when women and youths are involved. We thank our mother and her foundation’s Korean partners and wish them to continue working with us to foster development in the country,” he said.

So pleased with the mining hubs were members of the community that they showered the First Lady for thinking about them.

Mr Ashford Chimanya said;

“I just do not know how best I can thank our mother, the First Lady. What she has done for us is a first of its kind thing where we are getting equipment to use in our work because in the past our work was purely manual,” he said.

Similar words were echoed by Mr Thomas Chikoma.

“With the coming in of the equipment it means we are now in a position to increase production and lessen the frequency of accidents and cases where people were killed in the tunnels. What our mother has done for us will forever be embedded in our minds and hearts,” he said.

Mr Nicholas Chirwa said the equipment will allow for the entry of more miners in the field resulting in higher production and huge foreign currency earnings for the nation.

“What has been done by our mother is out of this world. We now have access to equipment which makes life easier and allows for the entry of more players. Even women will find it easy to venture into mining and contribute to the country’s economic development,” he said.

Gogo Esteri Zinyunda said she was charmed by the green house which ensured they produce crops all-year round.

“I am so thrilled by the greenhouse and solar-powered borehole which will ensure we grow various types of crops all year round for the benefit of our families, communities and the nation at large. This will ensure we are gainfully engaged at all times and have no time for destructive gossip as we build our families,” she said.

That line of thought was shared by Mrs Chiramwiwa Maonde who said she would no longer be a burden to her children as she will be having money throughout the year.

“Because of the farming initiative I will no longer be a burden to my children as I will be having money to spend throughout the year. I thank the First Lady for her love which is being seen through the tangible things she is doing for us. We also want to thank her for the farming inputs she gave us,” she said.