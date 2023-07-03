Angel of Hope gets motorbikes . . . rural communities set to benefit

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa receives motorbikes from Gellos Motorcycles owner Mr Angelo Pereira, while Mr Shaun Chifamba and Mr Simbarashe Nyamande look on at Zimbabwe House. The motorbikes will be used to visit the sick in rural communities.

Tendai Rupapa-Senior Reporter

LOCAL motorbike manufacturer, Gellos Motorcycles, has delivered brand new motorbikes to First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation, in a development expected to unlock great convenience to the sick in rural communities.

The First Lady, who is also the health ambassador, has several all-inclusive programmes including medical outreach initiatives where no one and no place is left behind.

The medical outreach programmes bring healthcare services closer to some marginalised and remote communities.

Her efforts through Angel of Hope Foundation have been noticed by the corporate world, hence the donation by Mr Angelo Pereira.

Dr Mnangagwa said the motorbikes would be deployed to the Ministry of Health and Child Care for use by health personnel in monitoring and delivering medicine to the sick.

In his remarks, Mr Pereira said he decided to chip in with motorbikes after witnessing the work being done by the First Lady in transforming the lives of needy citizens despite their location and economic circumstances.

“I have come to donate to the First Lady, for Angel of Hope Foundation because I have seen her helping so many less-privileged people and I know it will always be a challenge to get to them.

“We decided to donate these motorbikes to see if they would help as she goes about her work in different areas. She said she is going to check with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to see how the sick in remote areas can get tablets and health checks on time, using the bikes.

“I commend our First Lady because she is doing so much good out there for people who really need help. I wanted to be part of this by donating towards a very noble cause. Very few people have hearts like hers. She deserves our support,” he said.

Dr Mnangagwa, who is on record as saying no donation was too small or too big for Angel of Hope Foundation, said she was humbled by the company’s gesture.

“I have received a donation from the Pereiras, the father and his son. They manufacture motorbikes and have been in this business for a long time. They even train the young ones how to ride the bikes. They brought the donation to help me with what I am doing in the Foundation. I will work with the Ministry of Health and Child Care as this will help our people in the rural areas.

“Those who cannot walk to the nearest clinic for review can come up with a register, which will allow officials to make follow-ups and the trained officers will follow-up on the sick and the weak.

“All we want is the health of our people so they can ferry nurses on the bikes to check the blood pressure and temperature of patients. The sick will be told when reviews would be held and this will enhance the livelihoods of our people. I want to thank the Pereiras for coming in to help the needy,” she said.

Through her foundation, Dr Mnangagwa has received a lot of goods and services, which she has committed to areas of need and has maintained the confidence of various stakeholders because of her transparency.