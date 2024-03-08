  • Today Thu, 07 Mar 2024

Ancelotti ‘calm’ about tax fraud

Ancelotti ‘calm’ about tax fraud Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he was calm about accusations he avoided e1 million (US$1.09 million) in taxes on image rights revenues while he was at the club in 2014 and 2015. 

A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a prison term of four years and nine months for Ancelotti.

In a statement on Wednesday, the prosecutor said that although the Italian coach was a resident in Spain for tax purposes at the time and filed his tax returns there, he had omitted the income earned through his image rights —  4.2 million euros ($4.58 million) in total. 

“It’s an old story and it’s not affecting me,” Ancelotti told reporters after Real’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 second leg tie on Wednesday.

“I hope it can be solved soon and I don’t have any problem and I’m calm about it. The only problem I have is that team needs to perform better.” — Reuters.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Old squad, no problem! Sport

    Old squad, no problem!

    Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter AFTER subduing the banter over CAPS United’s penchant for experienced players, Green Machine vice-captain Godknows Murwira yesterday said the Harare giants are focused more on fighting for honours in the 2024 Castle Lager Premiership season that begins tomorrow.  The Harare giants have a balanced squad of veterans and new blood after […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey