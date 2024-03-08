Ancelotti ‘calm’ about tax fraud

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he was calm about accusations he avoided e1 million (US$1.09 million) in taxes on image rights revenues while he was at the club in 2014 and 2015.

A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a prison term of four years and nine months for Ancelotti.

In a statement on Wednesday, the prosecutor said that although the Italian coach was a resident in Spain for tax purposes at the time and filed his tax returns there, he had omitted the income earned through his image rights — 4.2 million euros ($4.58 million) in total.

“It’s an old story and it’s not affecting me,” Ancelotti told reporters after Real’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 second leg tie on Wednesday.

“I hope it can be solved soon and I don’t have any problem and I’m calm about it. The only problem I have is that team needs to perform better.” — Reuters.