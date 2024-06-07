ANC to form GNU

After a marathon special ANC NEC meeting, President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg where outlined a plan to form a Government of National Unity yesterday.

SOUTH AFRICAN President Cyril Ramaphosa said last night the ruling African National Congress has decided to form a Government of National Unity with other political parties.

“A GNU is the most viable, most effective and most powerful way of meeting the expectations of all South Africans at this particular moment.

We will not preclude the possibility of working with any party so long as it is in the public interest,” Mr Ramaphosa said last night as he delivered the closing address of the special sitting of the ANC National Executive Committee meeting in Johannesburg. — Online