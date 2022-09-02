An action-packed weekend for revellers

Arts Reporter

Now, the month of September is upon us and locally it is associated with the spring season, Jacaranda trees blooming and, of course, signifying the month of fun, colour and activities.

Globally, when you hear about the month, one would think of the popular September 11 attacks, commonly known as 9/11, where four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks were carried out by the militant Islamic extremist network al-Qaeda against the United States.

Back home and in entertainment circles, tomorrow will go down in memory, as the weekend full of shows for every genre, and fans are accommodated.

Let’s see who rules the roost today.

Here is a guide on some of the events taking place across the country.

Makanaka Fashion Show set for tomorrow

All is set for the inaugural Makanaka Fashion Show to be held at Sam Levy Village in Harare tomorrow.

The hosts, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, who are also the event managers of the National Arts Merit Awards and Dreamstar Zimbabwe said the event was promising an unforgettable and uniquefete to celebrate Zimbabwe and Africa through fashion.

Show spokesperson Panashe Nyakawa said the event was meant to showcase Zimbabwe and Africa in a different light internationally.

“To put a spotlight on our nation to be seen as elegant and beautiful, hence the name Makanaka,” he said. “Our theme ‘Day-Dream’ pushes a bold perspective of art and fashion, this is represented by the bright woven accents and bold abstract designs illustrating our endeavour to step out of the of the old traditional description of culture and to step into a new meaning and understanding of what Africa means to individuals in the 21st century.

“Attendees can look forward to showcases by young and established designers such as Fungai Muzoroza, Danayi Madondo, The Big Locomotive, Venon and Amon who will be bringing a Chinese interpretation of Zimbabwe and Africa to the runway.”

Nyakawa said Samantha Musa “Misred” will be making her debut as a fashion show host.

“Other notable highlights of the evening shall be the intersection of music and fashion which will see Tamy Moyo, Nyasha David, Mwenje Mathole and Mimi gracing the runway with song,” he said.

JCMC managing director Tinashe Kitchen said, “We are more than ready to give a memorable Fashion Show and production to Zimbabweans as we remind them that they are beautiful as well as mark a new era in the fashion business.

“We are not going to stop here, we want to see Zimbabwean fashion on global runways and we won’t stop till that is a reality.”

Macheso, Ngwazi clash at Sungura Fest

Sungura ace Alick Macheso will tomorrow night clash with Mark Ngwazi,with whom he has been compared, sometime igniting a lot of debate that has raged n among fans.

This was after Macheso released his album, and then within a few days, Ngwazi came up with his own which some thought was far much better.

The clash will be at Pamuzinda Highway Xscape and witnessed by other acts such as Somandla Ndebele, Peter Moyo and Leonard Zhakata, who will belt out their tunes.

Dubbed “Sungura Festival,” the show is hosted by Patson Chimbodza of Chipaz Promotion.

In an interview, Chimbodza said it was good to have so many sungura artistes on one stage.

“We are trying to accommodate the favourites of everyone, hence the show. It is not about competition though,” he said.

Curtain comes down for Agric show

The Zimbabwe Agricultural show will end tomorrow with a hive of activities.

Besides the fireworks display, there is also a concert set to close the event.

Some of the artistes to perform include Enzo Ishall, Killer T, Baba Harare, Jah Master and Lady Squander.

SA top comedian jets in for show

Popular South African comedian, Barry Hilton is pencilled to perform tomorrow at Reps Theatre in Harare.

Undoubtedly one of South Africa’s favourite comedians, and a firm favourite worldwide, Barry’s humour comes with an unmistakable flavour — funny, good, clean,family-friendly comedy dished out in generous portions that keep audiences coming back for more.

The award winning stand-up comedian with over 40 years-experience will be performing at the show dubbed “Unscripted”.

Sha Sha returns to Harare for Fiesta Fiesta

Organisers of the final edition of the Fiesta Fiesats’s Amapiano said they are happy with the progress so far ahead of the show which will see South Africa-based Zimbabwean amapiano singer, Sha Sha as the headline act.

The show is scheduled for this Sunday at Alex Sports Club.

Although Sha Sha disappointed many of her followers back in April when she failed to make it to the Victoria Falls Carnival where she was one of the headliners, she has confirmed her participation via social media.

Again, after she issued an apology afterwards, this forthcoming gig gives her the perfect opportunity to finally redeem herself and get back into good books with the local fan base.

Regarded as one of the biggest outdoor event brands in Harare, Fiesta Fiesta attracts thousands of patrons every edition.

On the line-up also include RayDizz, Tinashe, MC Cut, Fugee and NuVibe among others.

Face of Hip-hop and Amapiano Festival on

Top Zimbabwe and South Africa artistes from the hip hop and amapiano sector will tomorrow battle for honours at Longchen Plaza car park in Belvedere.

Dubbed the “Face of Hip-Hop and Amapiano Festival”, the event features South African deejays — Gold Max of Destruction Boys — Movi Dixon, DJ Cndo and Mbali Umshove.

Zim Hip Hop artistes — Holy Ten, Voltz JT, Stunner, Ti-Gonzi, Saint Floew, LeoMagozz — alongside female deejays King Her, Eve, Star FM presenter DJ Mox and Selekta Base, among others, complete the line-up.