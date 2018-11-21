Ammara puts head on the block

Godwin Muzari Arts Editor

When some people thought Ammara Brown had stretched her confidence too far after announcing she would hold her ‘‘Ammartia Ignite’’ concert at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), they were not aware of a bigger load of guts her heart carries.

Critics felt the venue was too big for the concert and suggested that she was supposed to go for a smaller venue.

But the diminutive diva seems determined to pull a surprise.

She has swum against the tide and moved the event to a bigger venue.

From the HICC, ‘‘Amartia Ignite’’ will now be held at the Glamis Arena on November 30.

That is a switch from a venue with a capacity of about 6 000 people to a whole stadium. Now that is quite a load of guts and Ammara is on the verge of making history – either way.

Not many in Ammara’s league of musicians would gather courage to do exactly what she is doing. It is not for the faint-hearted.

But Ammara seems to be getting wings from the strong line-up that will grace her concert. Nigeria’s Mr Eazi will be there. The two did a duet titled “Svoto” and it will be their first time to take it to the stage.

Then there is another renowned crowd-puller in the name of Winky D. He is the ‘Gafa’ that has stunned many international artistes with his legendary stage act. He has also filled up big venues on his own.

In fact, the addition of Winky D to the line-up could have boosted Ammara to further stretch her confidence without caring about its breaking point.

Winky D was not part of the initial team that was set to perform at HICC before the gig was postponed due to the cholera outbreak.

Also on the November 30 stage package are Ex-Q, Takura, Nutty O, Tammy and Chengeto Brown. On the turntables would be the inimitable Judgement Yard, making the concert a blend of variety.

Something will surely be ignited at ‘‘Amartia Ignite’’.

Spokesperson of the event Emmanuel Tivatyi said they have done their groundwork and are ready to see Ammara making history.

“The line-up is good and we are confident it is the best for the venue. Ammara wants to take herself to another level through a bold move. Our tickets are going for $5, $10 and $50 depending on the section of the venue. Mr Eazi said he is ready to fly to Zimbabwe and make a mark,” said Tivatyi.