Ambassadors sign performance contracts

Zvamaida Murwira and Columbus Mabika

Zimbabwean ambassadors yesterday signed performance contracts, joining many other senior office bearers in the Second Republic whose performance will now be monitored and measured, as President Mnangagwa presses for a high-performance culture throughout State service.

The diplomats are the latest senior Government officials to sign performance contract after Cabinet Ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of public institutions did the same early this year.

At yesterday’s event, the diplomats signed the performance contracts before Foreign Affairs and International Trade Permanent Secretary Ambassador James Manzou in the presence of Minister Frederick Shava.

In his keynote address, Minister Shava said it was critical to note that performance of Government was measured by its output and not activities.

“The performance of Government is no longer measured by many tasks and activities carried out by public officials, but by results, that is, outputs and outcomes, attained at the end of service delivery value chain,” he said.

“Those results must positively transform the economy and people’s welfare. The institutionalisation of a culture of high performance in Government, underpinned by performance contracts, among other mechanisms, is predicated on the policy pronouncements made by His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, on the need to have a public sector that is staffed with competent, hardworking and committed cadres, who pride themselves in delivery of quality and timely services.”

It was necessary, said Minister Shava, for heads of missions to sign the contracts so that as the country’s representatives, Government could track and measure their performance.

“The Ministry should, therefore, play its part in ensuring that Zimbabwe is an effective participant in the Community of Nations by promoting the interests, image and influence of our country in the international community and to protect the interests and safety of our nationals abroad,” said Minister Shava.

The Government, he said, had made relentless efforts to re-integrate Zimbabwe into the global community of nations, through its affirmation, engagement and re-engagement thrust, with a view to address the negative perceptions about the country and make it a reputable destination for international investment and tourists.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade plays a critical role in this regard,” said Minister Shava. “We should, therefore, pull up our sleeves and have an appetite for achieving big and impactful results. The onus is upon us to establish that hallmark of performance.

“The multi-pronged foreign policy thrust of the Second Republic revolves around engaging those countries we have had erstwhile relations with over matters of principle, consolidating old friendships and opening new economic frontiers for mutual beneficial co-operation. It therefore, lies upon us to ensure that these pillars are attained to produce impactful results.

“As representatives of His Excellency, the President, in your countries of accreditation, succeeding or failing to produce results will not only reflect on the Ministry, but also on yourselves and senior management at head office. Let us all strive to leave an indelible ink of a legacy of high performance, which will be cherished by the next generation.”

Minister Shava urged diplomats to change their approach to business.

“Let me reiterate that we cannot do things the same way we have done them before and expect new results,” he said. “For us to get the desired results, the old ways of doing business have to change and improve. We need to plan, but also meet our set targets.”

The ambassadors welcomed the signing of the performance contracts, saying it was the right step to obtaining results in national aspirations.

Dean of Zimbabwe’s diplomats and ambassador to Ghana, Ambassador Kufa Chinoza, said the contacts were meant to monitor how ambassadors were performing in their assigned capitals.

“The performance contracts mean the Government has to monitor how ambassadors are performing in their respective capitals and it also makes them not sleep on duty because then the assessor of our contracts, who is the permanent secretary, will be monitoring how we perform and we are also required to submit weekly reports on what we will be doing in our various areas of accreditation,” he said.

It was also a progressive development which made Government account for the taxpayer’s money which the envoys earn.

Ambassador to Sweden, Ms Priscillah Misihairambwi-Mushonga said the performance contracts set a framework for diplomatic work.

“Today was a good day in that it set a framework for our work,” she said. “As you may know, before this Second Republic, ambassadors generally worked, but did not have specific outputs that were expected from them, which would also make it difficult for them when working with staff members to set specific milestones.”

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Senegal Mr James Maridadi said the contracts were one of the progressive ways of doing business by the Second Republic.

“I think it’s a new way of doing business by the new dispensation,” he said. “Basically, ambassadors must show that their performance is appraised and these are performance contracts that show there is a way of doing business that has been pronounced by His Excellency and so its cascading down to departments of the Government.

“We are basically agreeing to the trajectory the Government is taking in terms of foreign policy and diaspora engagements.”