Ambassadors present credentials President Mnangagwa receives letters of credentials from Ethiopian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Rashid Abdul Wahid at State House. Pictures by: Justin Mutenda

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

 

New ambassadors from Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago this morning presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare pledging to boost economic ties between their countries and Zimbabwe.

First to present credentials was Ethiopian envoy, Mr Rashid Mahommed Abdul Wahid followed by Mr Noor-E Halal Saifur Rahmanas from Bangladesh, Ms Sara valdes Bolano (Mexico) and Dr Lovel Macio Michael Francis (Trinidad and Tobago).

President Mnangagwa receives letters of credentials from Mexico Ambassador to Zimbabwe Sara Valdes Bolanos at State House.

Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira and the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Ambassador James Manzou, attended the event today.

