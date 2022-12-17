Ambassadors get ready to represent Zim

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Four ambassadors-designate who will be taking up their posts soon bade farewell to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday.

The four are Ambassador-designate to Japan and South Korea, Mr Stewart Nyakotyo, Ambassador-designate to Iran, Mr Bright Kupemba, Ambassador-designate to Russia Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri (Retired), and Ambassador-designate to Brazil Mr Misheck Kitchen.

All ambassadors represent their head of State, hence they signed letters of accreditation they must present when they arrive at their posting.

In separate interviews, the four ambassadors-designate said their focus would be on improving economic ties with the countries where they represent Zimbabwe.

Ambassador-designate Nyakotyo said he would work to improve ties with Japan. “As you know we have good relations since 1980 and as I am taking up my post the hope is that I will strengthen relations between Japan and Zimbabwe. Japan has been a dependable partner for Zimbabwe and has extended development assistance to Zimbabwe over the years.

“Zimbabwe has benefited from technological assistance, support in agriculture and other key sectors. Recently Zimbabwe launched its satellite with the assistance of Kyushu University in Japan so this is an area we can benefit from strengthening and deepening those relations,” he said.

He will ensure that Zimbabwe benefits the US$30 billion Japan has availed to African countries within the context of the Tokyo Conference on Development which is geared towards private sector development, youths and other programmes.

“In terms of agriculture Japan has supported the Nyakonda Irrigation Scheme in Manicaland and it has also supported the widening of the road to Chirundu in the Makuti area and further assistance to expand this road has been provided through a grant which Zimbabwe will benefit from,” he said.

Ambassador-designate to Iran Bright Kupemba said the two countries shared a lot in common as they are under illegal sanctions from the West.

“First and foremost we are victims of illegal sanctions; we have a common history, but in the matter of sanctions which are contemporary and current, we would want to share the nature of the victimisation but not only to commiserate in the victimisation but to share how best we can navigate those sanctions and also how we can capacitate our people within the nature of those sanctions.

“Iran has quite a large economy and we have a lot to learn from them because they have managed to develop in the context of those sanctions. We have some ongoing bi-lateral discussions in the field of energy, in the field of agriculture and in the field of technology transfer particularly in the area of unmanned aerial vehicles which can be used for civilian purposes,” he said.

Other areas of cooperation he cited include trade, exchanges in education especially in science and technology and supply of medical equipment and medicines.

Ambassador-designate, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mutinhiri said: “ Zimbabwe and Russia have warm political relations and we have to consolidate that relationship but with more emphasis on the economy and trade side that is where my focus would be.”

Ambassador-designate, Kitchen said he would seek to strengthen ties between Zimbabwe and the in-coming administration in Brazil.

“Relations between Zimbabwe and Brazil have been very good but this is a time that we should rejuvenate those relations because there is a new administration in Brazil which is led by someone who has always had a more positive attitude towards Zimbabwe and Africa than the administration which it is replacing. So are looking at how we can boost relations especially in the area of agriculture and higher and tertiary education,” he said.

Former Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva beat outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro in elections held in October’’s election to reclaim the presidency.