Ambassadors-designate bid President farewell

Ambassadors-designate bid President farewell President Mnangagwa poses for a picture with ambassadors-designate at State House.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Four ambassadors-designate that will be taking up their posts soon bade farewell to President Mnangagwa at State House today.

The four are ambassador-designate to Japan and South Korea Stewart Nyakotyo, ambassador-designate to Iran, Bright Kupemba, ambassador-designate to Russia, Brigadier General (Retired) Ambrose Mutinhiri and ambassador-designate to Brazil, Misheck Kitchen.

Speaking in separate interviews, the four ambassadors-designate said their focus would be on improving economic ties with the countries they would be posted to.

