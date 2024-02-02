Ambassador Uebert Angel’s scholarship scheme surpasses 10k students

Some of the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme

Herald Reporter

Renowned philanthropist and Ambassador Uebert Angel has funded the education of more than 10 000 students, exceeding the initial goal of the programme by 2000 students through the OPEAAL (Office of Presidential Envoy And Ambassador At Large To Europe and the Americas), Mnangagwa Scholarship Scheme.

A recent injection of funds has allowed the programme to expand its reach, with an additional 2 600 beneficiaries added to the list.

The apolitical OPEAAL Mnangagwa Scholarship, which Ambassador Angel sponsors from his pocket, was founded in honour of President Mnangagwa’s call to assist Zimbabweans, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“HE Ambassador Uebert Angel has paid tuition fees for 2600 tertiary students bringing number to just over 10000 now since inception. This year most beneficiaries were from polytechnics, as they were being overlooked for some time,” OPEAAL said in a statement.

Ambassador Angel is now targeting to assist over 100 000 students.

“The initiative is now aiming at paying tuition for 100 000 Universities and college students in the next 5 years. Those interested in this form of help kindly visit www.opeaal.co.zw or write an email to [email protected] explaining why you deserve such help.”

