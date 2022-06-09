Ambassador Muchada appointed Zimbabwe Foreign Services Institute board chair

The apointed board chair of the Board of Governors of the Zimbabwe Foreign Service Institute Margret Muchada addresses her keynote during the inauguration of the board in Harare.-Pictures:Joseph Manditswara.

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

AMBASSADOR Margaret Muchada has been appointed the board chairperson of the Zimbabwe Foreign Services Institute (ZFSI) whose mandate is to provide training facilities and courses for foreign service officers from Government departments.

She was appointed together with four board members namely, Mrs Barbara Murasiranwa from the tourism sector, Mr Similo Nkala from Zimtrade, Dr Major Anyway Mutambudzi from the Office of the President and Cabinet and Ms Duduzile Shinya from Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), Dr Andrew Mtetwa, Mr Stewart Nyakotyo and Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani.

Speaking at the inauguration of the board, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Fredrick Shava said the board will sit and elect the deputy chairperson.

Minister Shava said he hoped that through the joint efforts of all the board members the take-off of ZFSI will be expedited in order to build the requisite capacity in the foreign service.

“I have the firm conviction that the Institute will become the country’s leading think tank and research centre on national foreign policy,” he said.

“The Patron of the Institute, His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa would be elated by the success of this project. I am confident that, together we will find ways to not only meet the high expectations we have for ourselves but exceed those our country has for us.”

In her acceptance speech, Ambassador Muchada said they will do their best in ensuring that ZFSI delivers according to its mandate.