Ambassador loses US$500 in water deal

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A Co-Director with Foroldo Link Sales Private limited has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding Zimbabwean Ambassador to Netherlands, Joe Tapera Mhishi, of his US$500 in a water supply deal.

Franklin Fadzai Chikoto was facing fraud charges when he appeared before a Harare magistrate.

He was freed on US$100 bail.

The court heard that sometime in June 2023, the complainant was looking for a person who had the capacity to supply a 5000 litres water tank and its stand to his farm in Mutorashanga.

The complainant then approached Chikoto since he had previously drilled a borehole at his farm.

It is alleged that Chikoto then highlighted to the complainant that he had the capacity to supply the water tank and the stand at a total price of USD$500.

Ambassador Mhishi paid the US$500 to Chikoto and the accused promised to supply the property within a week.

After receiving the money Chikoto started giving false promises until the matter was reported to the police.

On February 4 2024, detectives from CID CCD Harare received information, which led to the arrest of Chikoto.

The complainant suffered an actual prejudice of US$500 and nothing was recovered.