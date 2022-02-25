Ambassador Bvuma’s book relives war experiences

Institute of African Knowledge chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzavazi (left) receives a copy of the novel “The Chosen Generation” from the author Cde Thomas Sukutai Bvuma soon after its launch at the Museum of African Liberation, Liberation City in Warren Park, Harare, yesterday

Blessings Chidakwa Arts Reporter

The Second Republic has made enormous efforts to give liberation war heroes and heroines an opportunity to freely express themselves through writing books narrating their ordeals, Zanu PF spokesman Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

Amb Mutsvangwa, who is also the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman said this yesterday at the launch of the book “Chosen Generation” authored by former Herald Deputy Editor and former Zimbabwean ambassador to Brazil, Ambassador Thomas Bvuma at the Liberation City housing the Museum of African Liberation.

The event also saw the handover of the late national hero Cde Simon Mazorodze’s artefacts by his wife.

The wife of the late national hero, Cde Alice Jean Mazorodze handed over her late husband’s artefacts including a shirt, neck tie, piper and photos to the Institute of African Knowledge’s chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said it was high time the surviving liberation war heroes and heroines shared their life experiences as the Second Republic was more than willing to assist them.

“This is a good thing for us war veterans that one of us penned a book narrating the liberation history. It is an emotional thing for me extolling capabilities of a friend who has been part of my life. The First Republic never gave war veterans a chance to air out their views freely.

“This is now happening; a clear sign that things are moving in the right direction. They now have luxury and comfort to write. The First Republic efforts were centred on one individual,” he said.

Cde Mazorodze said the artefacts, including the shirt and neck tie, had a deeper meaning as her husband used to wear them as part of his best attires on special occasions.

She also handed over photos including one showing her late husband used to escape from the regime of the late Bishop Abel Muzorewa during the liberation war.

Amb Bvuma said he dwelt on his experiences as a freedom fighter and senior public servant to tell the story of the liberation struggle in a way that other authors or comrades would rather not.

“I have managed to recall because these are experiences I lived and you cannot forget. If you talk of a battle or attack like the Chimoio attack, you can’t forget that because those things were traumatic and not possible to forget.

“The suffering that comrades went through in the refugee and training camps was extreme. There were tough conditions, sub-human conditions, extreme shortage of resources and you can’t forget those things,” he said.

The poet and author of the award-winning poetry anthology, “Every Stone That Turns”, published by College Press in 1999, said writing and publishing the novel was healing and felt much better after having spoken about his terrible experiences during the liberation war.

University of Zimbabwe lecturer, Mr Memory Chirere said the book was a must-read for all people with a genuine interest in the emerging perspectives on Zimbabwe’s difficult war of independence, and how much it was a prelude to what took place within Zimbabwe soon after.

“The major take away is the simple fact that it was written by an author who happened to have participated in the liberation struggle.

“His desire to find an alternative to a memoir is very intriguing because it gives him opportunity not to be stiff, or centre on his own story, but opportunity to bring various other stories and turning them into his,” he said.

Decorated writer Dr Ignatius Mabasa also read part of the book during the launch while translating it into the Shona language.

Bvuma started writing poetry at St Augustine’s Mission in Penhalonga, which saw two of his poems published in Two Tone magazine.

He abandoned his studies at the University of Rhodesia (University of Zimbabwe) in 1976 to join ZANLA guerrillas in Mozambique.