AMA to extend cattle auctions

Elton Manguwo

THE Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) cattle auction system is set to be extended to other provinces to ensure farmers can easily access the market for their livestock.

AMA agribusiness director Mr Jonathan Mukuraba said they were working on plans to expand the programme to other cattle producing provinces to ensure that a ready market is always available for farmers.

“Since the inception of the programme late last year farmers are showing an appetite to sell their cattle on the auction platforms,” he said.

The auctions are currently being conducted in Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North which are strong cattle producing regions.

The Government through AMA is implementing the cattle auction systems to bring back some sanity and order into the industry as unscrupulous dealers had become common in the sector.

“The establishment of the auction system is a step towards centralising the cattle marketing so farmers are not ripped off by middlemen,” said Mr Mukuruba.

The development comes following Government calls for the remodelling of the cattle marketing platforms so that small holder farmers can have a ready market for their animals.

“The rolling out of such initiatives is key in developing the beef value chain to guarantee that farmers get the full value from their cattle rearing. Government has called for the remodelling of the marketing platforms to accommodate smallholder farmers,” said Mr Mukuruba.

Moreover, the Government has been rehabilitating cattle pens all over the country to build and establish a complete system around the auction system

“The initiative also targets to increase production, productivity, market competitiveness and organisational efficiencies for cattle producers through efforts to improve efficiencies at production level by promoting good animal husbandry practices such as dipping, vaccination and supplementary feeding to reduce animal mortality rate,” said Mr Mukuruba.

Additionally, the development of robust marketing system is critical in boosting production which is important for achieving the Government’s livestock and recovery growth plan aimed at increasing the country’s head count to six million this year.

According to the 2023 second crop and livestock report there was an increase in beef cattle sales attributed to farmer access to profitable markets and value addition initiatives such as pen fattening.

“To improve the national herd, there is need to make the cattle industry attractive to farmers by remodelling the marketing system so that smallholder farmers can realise and unlock real value from their livestock,” said the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera.