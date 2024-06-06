AMA opens cotton marketing season

Addressing journalists in Harare, AMA chief executive officer, Mr Clever Isaya said the 2024 cotton marketing season is scheduled to run from June 6 to July 6, 2024.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

THE Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has opened the 2024 cotton marketing season with 647 common buying points established in all cotton growing areas.

The month-long marketing season comes against a backdrop of the El Nino induced drought that led to reduced cotton yields.

Addressing journalists in Harare, AMA chief executive officer, Mr Clever Isaya said the 2024 cotton marketing season is scheduled to run from June 6 to July 6, 2024.

“A total of 647 common buying points have been established throughout all cotton growing areas, which constitutes 164 permanent points while the rest are mobile points,” he said.

“AMA is working closely with all registered cotton contractors to ensure a smooth and successful marketing season. For the 2024 season, eight contractors are registered. These are Alliance Ginneries, Agri-Value Chain, Cottco, Innovative Cotton, New Cotton Company, ShawashAgri, Southern Cotton Company and Zimbabwe Cotton Consortium. They are all ready to start buying the crop.

“Merchants will only be allowed to buy cotton once they have finished paying farmers for deliveries made in the last season. Further, all contractors are directed to buy from their contracted farmers,” said Mr Isaya.

He said for this marketing season, AMA shall be implementing a quota system based on the level of support each contractor provided.

He said no contractor shall be allowed to buy outside their quota, save for self-financed crop.

