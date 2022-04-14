AMA invites farmers to register for winter wheat season

Yeukai Tazira Herald Correspondent

Self-financed farmers and contractors intending to participate in this year’s winter wheat cropping season can now register, the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has said.

In a statement yesterday, AMA said farmers were compelled to register as wheat is a controlled crop.

“The Agricultural Marketing Authority wishes to remind all self-financed farmers and contractors participating in the 2022 winter wheat season to register and be accounted for in the national database as wheat is a controlled crop.

“Registration is in accordance with the provisions of the Agricultural Marketing Authority Act ( Chapter 18:24) as read with Statutory Instrument 140 of 2013 and 271 of 2021 ( Grain, Oilseed and Products),” read the statement.

AMA said registration could be done online via its official website and its One-Stop Shop in Harare.

Registration is done online at www.ama.co.zw.

“Registration can also be done at One-Stop-Shop at Ngungunyana Building, No.1 Borrowdale Road, Harare,” the statement read.

AMA oversees the overall regulation of the production, marketing and processing of agricultural products in Zimbabwe.

The authority regulates the participation in the production, buying or processing of any agricultural product by producers, buyers or processors or classes of producers, buyers or processors of any agricultural product upon such terms and conditions, including, as appropriate the fixing of quota, as may be prescribed.