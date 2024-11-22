AMA decries inputs abuse and side marketing

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has red-flagged abuse of inputs under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa and National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS) stressing the need for stiffer penalties against offenders.

According to Statutory Instrument 79 of 2017, inputs such as seed, fertilisers, and chemicals provided under these programmes must be used strictly for their intended purposes with all contracted produce delivered to designated buyers.

AMA chief executive officer Mr Clever Isaya said such practices undermined the Government’s food security efforts, disrupted market stability and eroded the economic potential of agriculture.

The authority organisation called for compliance on the part of the contracted and emphasised need for heavy penalties as outlined in the law. Offenders face fines of up to level four – imprisonment of up to three months or a fine or both.

Additionally, any misused inputs or illegally sold produce may be seized.

“Inputs provided under these schemes are a national investment in food security and agricultural resilience. Their misuse not only jeopardises household food security but also reduces the overall agricultural productivity needed to feed the nation.

AMA has established regional offices across the country to help farmers access information on proper marketing channels and compliance requirements. This move aims to ensure that all farmers from communal to commercial, understand their obligations under the law and the economic impact of non-compliance,” he said.

Programmes like Pfumvudza/Intwasa have been instrumental in improving productivity at the household level, particularly in drought-prone areas by providing tailored inputs for various agro-ecological zones. NEAPS, on the other hand, enables commercial-scale farming by providing financial and material support.

However, these programmes can only achieve their full potential if farmers abide by the stipulated regulations.

Mr Isaya also said side marketing, which entails selling produce to unauthorised buyers, not only violated contracts but also disrupted commodity pricing while reducing national food stock levels.

This practice, AMA added, negatively impacts the broader economy by deterring private-sector participation in agriculture and weakening the country’s ability to meet domestic and export market demands.

Mr Isaya urged farmers to take advantage of AMA’s regional offices to learn about compliant marketing channels and how to fulfil their obligations adding that AMA was committed to supporting Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector by fostering fair trade, enhancing productivity and safeguarding the resources invested in farming programmes.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri recently said buyers and sellers who sold or gave away inputs they receive under the climate-proofed Presidential Inputs Scheme (Pfumvudza) would face arrest.

He urged farmers to take advantage of the free inputs to maximise productivity in order for the country to produce more food.

Presidential Inputs are expected to benefit up to 3, 5 million rural households mostly farmers in communal lands, A1 resettlement, peri-