Alpha media boss backs ED

Ishemunyoro Chingwere Herald Reporter

Alpha Media Holdings chairperson Mr Trevor Ncube has thrown his weight behind President Mnangagwa and the new political administration, saying Zimbabweans need to support his efforts to revive the economy. Mr Ncube, whose company publishes the Zimbabwe Independent, NewsDay and The Standard, said this while presenting a paper at the Accountants and Auditors Conference in the capital.

He said Operation Restore Legacy, which was launched by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) in November last year and resulted in the resignation of President Robert Mugabe when faced with an impeachment motion in Parliament, was an important milestone without which the country could have failed to stop the deteriorating socio-economic situation.

“I am encouraged by (President) ED and I urge all of us to support him and make tangible his bold declaration that Zimbabwe is open for business,” said Mr Ncube.

“Is he (President Mnangagwa) the man at the helm right now who we should be giving a chance?” asked Mr Ncube rhetorically.

“Yes, I believe so, because if (President) Mnangagwa succeeds, we all succeed.

“So, for us to be praying and grinding that he doesn’t succeed is not what will help us,” he said.

There was palpable optimism in the new political administration in the country, he said.

Mr Ncube however, cautioned that reconstruction would not be an overnight event, but a demanding journey that the country will have to contend with.

“There has been an amazing energy in the country; I don’t know whether you feel it, I feel it; it’s palpable.

“There is a certain positive sense that tomorrow might be better, but this is only the first of many steps that are required to improve what has been a story of abject failure and hopelessness for several decades,” he said.

The responsibility to turn around the country’s fortunes, he said, did not lie with the President Mnangagwa only, but with the nation as a whole.

Most notably, Mr Ncube said the military intervention in November was not a military coup, but a helping hand from the ZDF for Zanu-PF to resolve its succession puzzle and that through it, Zimbabweans had managed to reclaim their country.