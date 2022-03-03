Alliance Health Eagles dominate Fifty50 Challenge

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

ALLIANCE Health Eagles Women maintained a perfect run at the end of the first round matches of the domestic cricket Fifty50 Challenge when they beat Mountaineers Women by 26 runs at Old Hararians Sports Club yesterday.

The victory, which was decided via the Duckworth-Lewis Method, cemented their place on top of the log table with 14 points from three wins in as many games.

Precious Marange (48) and skipper Modester Mupachikwa (35), who was playing in her first game in the competition, ensured Eagles Women reached a competitive score as they were bowled out for 187 in 45 overs.

The target was revised to 154 in 37 overs because of bad weather but Mountaineers Women could only manage 127-6 in those 37 overs as they slumped to a third straight defeat in the competition.

In another match played at Sunrise Sports Club, Rhinos Women posted an impressive eight-wicket victory over Tuskers Women to end the first round in second place.

Ashley Ndiraya was in mean mood with the ball after taking 4-22 as Tuskers were bowled out for 121 all in 31.1 overs.

Rhinos Women skipper Josephine Nkomo, who had earlier taken two wickets, led the chase with an unbeaten 54, which included two fours, off 126 deliveries. Rhinos Women were still all good at 122-2 after gobbling 43.2 overs.

Scorecards:

Rhinos Women won by eight wickets

Tuskers Women – 121 all out in 31.1 overs (Tasmeen Granger 22, Nomvelo Sibanda 16, Sibonginkosi Ncube 16; Ashley Ndiraya 4/22, Josephine Nkomo 2/29, Kelly Ndiraya 1/18)

Rhinos Women – 122-2 in 42.3 overs (Josephine Nkomo 54*, Kelly Ndiraya 29, Mary-Anne Musonda 14; Nomvelo Sibanda 1/22)

Alliance Health Eagles Women won by 26 runs (Duckworth-Lewis method)

Alliance Health Eagles Women – 187 all out in 45.5 overs (Precious Marange 48, Modester Mupachikwa 35, Kellies Ndlovu 29; Audrey Mazvishaya 2/18, Monique Mushanyi 2/24, Loryn Phiri 2/34)

Mountaineers Women – 127-6 in 37 overs (Pellagia Mujaji 45, Loryn Phiri 22, Nyasha Gwanzura 14; Kellies Ndlovu 2/16, Mitchell Mavunga 1/19, Olinda Chare 1/23)