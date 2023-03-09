All women worthy of praise

International Women’s Day (IWD), marked on March 8 annually, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

The Women’s Day theme for this year is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

This year, we celebrate women in all walks of life, and honour our country, Zimbabwe, and the platform it provides to embrace diversity in different sectors including small to medium enterprises, conservation, health, environment and the tourism and hospitality sector.

Women have always played a significant role in sustaining communities for continuity, with the biggest impact being on the home front. From the utilisation and conservation of natural resources and growing food, the role women play in communities is critical to sustainability.

They are an integral part of the conservation paradigm and reinforce the implementation that conservation starts at home.

Women can be successful financial connoisseurs, and the recent surge in the number of women attaining prominent positions is ample proof of the Government’s commitment to uplifting women and putting them in decision-making positions.

Today, we celebrate women from all spheres, including agriculture.

With initiatives like Agriculture4she, I have seen women rising up to the challenge and taking their place in contributing meaningfully to our agrarian economy.

Zimbabwe is proud to have more women working in conservation now than ever before.

As Wildlife and Environment Ambassador of the Zimbabwe Parks and Management Authority and Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, I have seen first-hand the impact and dedication that many women have.

As health ambassador, I can confirm that female doctors and nurses have been instrumental in serving the nation during the global Covid-19 pandemic. Present-day women are bold enough to get medical specialist qualifications with the confidence that they, too, can help save lives.

Indeed, we have come a long way! Those in business have created employment for all irrespective of gender. Such is our motherly nature.

We also celebrate women at the grassroots level who are leaders in the home, in our villages regardless of one’s geographical location.

Your role as caregivers, mentors, and guardians is not to be looked down upon, so women from all walks of life should stand up! Let us make use of open learning in all the marginalised areas we might be in and gain literacy and exposure, all of which are good qualities that make up a multi-faceted woman.

As mothers we are confronted with a challenge of drug abuse that is threatening the livelihoods of our children and cutting short their lifespans. This bids on us to instil discipline in our children and watch all they do like nharirire yemusha so that we notice any changes early and take corrective action promptly.

Teen pregnancies and early child marriages remain big challenges in the communities and we need to confront these head-on.

Today, we celebrate and appreciate all women! — Statement by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa