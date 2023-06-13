All stakeholders’ approach key to tourism growth’

Herald Reporter

Government is working together with the private sector and communities to find a sustainable way for reviving the tourism sector following the challenges brought about by Covid-19.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said this in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday during a high-level discussion held under the topic, “Collaborating for a sustainable future: The role of government partnerships in developing tourism regions”.

The discussion, which was moderated by Peter Greenberg, Travel Editor for CBS News, was held during the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum.

Minister Ndlovu while the tourism sector is on an impressive rebound, the Government was working with the private sector to “couch more sustainable partnerships” for the continued growth of the tourism industry.

“In Zimbabwe we always say that our tourism sector is Government-led, private sector driven and community based. This ensures that tourism is for everyone,” he said.

The Government has taken a keen interest in developing Community Based Tourism (CBTE) Projects as vehicles to alleviate poverty in rural and marginalised communities, in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 1), which talks about eliminating poverty.

Zimbabwe is packaging communities through their history, tradition, daily life, arts and craft, flora and fauna, as unique selling points in communities, and CBTEs.

Minister Ndlovu also said Covid-19 created a historic opportunity to re-think tourism and “build forward better”, based on lessons learnt.

To anticipate and overcome new challenges and address changing consumer trends affecting global tourism, it qas prudent for the Government to create favourable policies which maximise the contribution of tourism in terms of economic growth, job creation and sustainable development, said Minister Ndlovu.

He was joined on the panel by the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife in Kenya, Ms Peninah Malonza, and the Special Advisor, United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), managing director Middle East and Africa, and South West

Asia, IHG Hotels and Resorts Haitham Mattar.

Earlier yesterday, Minister Ndlovu said attended the official opening of the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum.

It was opened by the Prime Cabinet Secretary who is responsible for all Cabinet Ministers in Kenya His Excellency Dr Musalia Mudavadi.

In his address, Dr Mudavadi called for a holistic approach to hospitality.

He urged industry leaders to foster innovative solutions and partnerships for an accelerated capacity growth across the continent focused on conservation.