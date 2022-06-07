All set for Zanu PF Cell Day

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

ALL is set for the Zanu PF National Cell Day set for this Saturday, where President Mnangagwa is expected to attend a cell meeting in Kwekwe as the ruling party scientifically verifies its structures ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Each and every party member including the Presidium are expected to attend the meetings in their respective party cell structures. The cell chairpersons across the country will be chairing the deliberations of the day.

The meeting will start at 10am at the same time throughout the country. The cell is the unit of the party, hence everyone belongs to a cell structure.

Zanu PF has introduced a National Cell Day, which will be celebrated annually to strengthen its grassroots, organisational and mass mobilisation units.

All scheduled party programmes will be postponed to ensure a smooth sailing of the programme.

President Mnangagwa as the party’s First Secretary is expected to give his closing remarks at his cell structure in Kwekwe.

Other senior party members are also expected to give their remarks after deliberations at their respective party cell structures.

The meetings will explain to party members the role of the cell structure as a key organ of the party. Polling station and area boundary verification exercises will also be done.

The party’s National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said the cell is the organ where vital information is shared.

“That where the organisation of the party begins, therefore the value of the cell will be underlined at this event this Saturday, June 11, 2022. There is an agenda for this coming event and as a result of the value that we attached, we are saying to all provinces they should put aside all activities. They must postpone all programmes so that everyone has an opportunity to attend their cell meetings,” said Cde Bimha.

The agenda, he said, will involve a number of items such as the verification and inspection of the cell register, confirmation of cell members who are registered in the national voters roll, information about polling stations, party cards and subscriptions and bring in new members to join the party.

A cell comprises of 50 members where mobilisation strategies are discussed.

At the end of the deliberations, the most senior party member at the cell meeting will give closing remarks, observations on the future of where the party is going among other issues.

Speaking at the same occasion, Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi urged the public to be wary of some conmen.

“There are some conmen seeking to tarnish the image of the party through duping people their hard earned cash by saying Zanu PF is running a competition.

“They are unruly elements fleecing unsuspecting members of the public, lying that Zanu PF is awarding tractors to winners. We don’t run grand challenges here,” said Cde Mugwadi.