All set for Youth Day celebrations

Sitting arrangements are in place for the 2024 National Youth Day celebrations at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo, today. — Picture: Ministry of Youth.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today headline National Youth Day commemorations at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo.

At least 30 000 youths from across the country’s 10 provinces are expected to attend the event which will run under the theme, “Positioning Youth Empowerment and Development Towards Achieving Vision 2030”.

Celebrated every year on 21 February, the national holiday is the late former President Robert Mugabe’s birthday. It seeks to honour his legacy and encourage youths to adopt sound leadership values by emulating the ethos espoused by national liberators.

President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour and the commemorations will be the first interaction between the Head of State and youths after the 2023 harmonised elections.

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, said it was all system go for the commemorations.

“The President will be here today to meet the youth, so it’s an opportunity for the young people to have an interface with him. It’s a blessing to have a President who listens to the views of the youth,” said Minister Chadzamira.

He said the province has the highest dam density in Zimbabwe, built around the two largest interior dams, Lake Tugwi-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi.

Minister Chadzamira invited delegates to sample tourist attractions in the province.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa said all was set for the celebrations with some youths already on the ground.

“We expect a full house today. Various committees have been set up and I can safely confirm that they are raring to go. More than five tents have been set up. As a province, we are saying the youths are welcome to enjoy their special day with the President here in Masvingo.

“It’s a special holiday for the youth who are seeking to get opportunities from Government departments and the private sector,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs in Zanu PF Cde John Paradza, who hails from Masvingo, said there would be an interactive meeting between the President and the youths.

“The President will articulate opportunities that are available for youths in various Government departments. The youths will also appreciate the good works being carried by the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa such as developmental programmes which are meant to create employment opportunities for the youth,” said Cde Paradza.

Some of the youths, he said, would be issued with offer letters in Mushagashe today as part of empowerment programmes.

Students 4ED national spokesperson Mr Felix Mukoko applauded efforts by the Second Republic to include youths in nation building.

“As Students 4ED, we applaud the efforts made by the Second Republic under the leadership of His Excellency, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, in including and supporting the youths in nation building. We have seen various developmental policies implemented by the Second Republic that are all for the betterment of youths and Zimbabwe as a whole.”

“As students, we will continue to use our academic knowledge in industrialising and modernising the Zimbabwean economy. The knowledge imparted to us through NDS1 and Education 5.0 will be used in making sure that we leapfrog other stages as far as economic development is concerned.

“The Second Republic has greatly helped in this regard as there have been innovation hubs built at every tertiary institution which will allow us to tap into the unlimited potential that exists in us as Zimbabweans,” said Mr Mukoko.

Today, the President will have a full package for the youths.

The event will see youths excelling in various sectors being rewarded by the Government. The main purpose of these celebrations is to bring together the Government and young people to engage and flesh out the potential of youth participation in the economy and accelerate the achievement of Vision 2030.

Mr Mukoko said the faces of young people represent not just the promise of tomorrow but also the essence of the past, the reality of the present, and the boundless potential of the shared future.

The celebrations are a testament to the Government’s commitment to investing in this vibrant demographic group.