All set for war vets conference

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the historic maiden conference for Zanu PF’s war veterans wing are at an advanced stage, with provinces expected to conduct their nomination processes this weekend.

The conference runs from 25 to 27 August in Harare, ahead of the party’s elective congress set for October.

Forty positions are up for grabs at the war veterans wing’s elective conference. The provincial war veterans league comprises 40 positions, with the electoral college comprising of all registered veterans league district chairpersons in each respective province.

Candidature to contest for provincial positions will be by both self-nomination and nomination from the floor.

According to the election guidelines, the 40 positions will be shared equally amongst the number of administrative districts in the province, with extra positions allocated to administrative districts with the highest number of party districts.

Candidates elected at the administrative districts will meet at the provincial headquarters for election into the provincial war veterans league executive committee.

The party’s National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, yesterday said all was set for the provincial elections of the Zanu PF War Veterans League to nominate members who will represent the province at the national elective conference.

He said preparations for the maiden war veterans league’s conference were going on well.

“At the moment, we are going to hold the war veterans’ provincial nomination process this weekend,” he said. “Some provinces will conduct the elections today, while some will hold tomorrow, Sunday.

“As such, the commissariat department has deployed Central Committee members and the secretariat from the party headquarters to superintend and preside over the provincial nominative processes.”

Cde Bimha said the provinces will conduct their nomination processes in line with the given schedule and the party’s internal elections rules and regulations.

He called on members to exhibit a high level of discipline and discouraged them from using any unorthodox means to win votes, and to shun violence during the process.

“Over and above, we are calling members to demonstrate a high degree of professionalism and discipline and embrace peace, unity, togetherness, love and teamwork during these provincial nominative processes,” said Cde Bimha

He said last week, the party managed to hold successful district elections for the war veterans league peacefully.