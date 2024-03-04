All set for start of Dande Dam construction

On completion, Dande Dam will be the largest water body in Mashonaland Central, holding 160 million cubic metres of water and will go a long way in assisting the province participate fully in the National Development Strategy 1 and attainment of Vision 2030 through agriculture, mining and recreation, among other economic activities.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

WORK on constructing Dande Dam is imminent with everything now in place to start building the wall, as the Second Republic continues to walk its talk on the continuous development of key infrastructure.

Already, access roads, housing for all workers, a laboratory and quarry plant have all been established with an underground tunnel now being constructed.

On completion, Dande Dam will be the largest water body in Mashonaland Central, holding 160 million cubic metres of water and will go a long way in assisting the province participate fully in the National Development Strategy 1 and attainment of Vision 2030 through agriculture, mining and recreation, among other economic activities.

The consolidation of national food security is a top priority for the Second Republic hence it continues to pull all stops to ensure it is sustained with irrigation storage continually expanded.

Once complete, the dam will supply water to at least 4 000 hectares of irrigable land in Guruve and Mbire districts and this will go a long way in ensuring food security especially in light of climate change-induced phenomena such as droughts.

The dam will provide water for livestock, industrial use in Guruve and Dande, fisheries, tourism and a small hydro station of around 3,6 megawatts.

Increased food production will also see improved nutrition, a decrease in school dropouts and an increase in the creation of jobs.

Last week, those farmers who will have to be resettled before the dam starts filling said the bigger picture was that the dam would bring with it big business hence new opportunities for them.

Mr Never Nekariya, who does piece work in nearby farms and is currently settled at the construction site, said he was happy with the progress they have been seeing pending their relocation.

“We are not even sad about being relocated. We actually cannot wait because the dam’s construction means big business for this community. The dam will bring with it a lot of things that will be very beneficial to our community be it jobs, business establishments, tourism activities, a boost in the agriculture side among other things.”

Ms Simangaliso Meda said the dam would bring a boon to her tuckshop business as it would bring more activity to the community.

“We really want this dam because it will bring good things to us. Even my tuckshop business will grow because a lot of people will be coming into our community and this means I can be able to provide for my family in terms of school fees,” she said.