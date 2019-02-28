All set for Reps Afdis awards

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Correspondent

REPS Theatre is set to honour theatrical actors and actresses on their annual Reps Afdis Awards of Excellence ceremony taking place on Saturday at their theatre in Belgravia.

Winners of each of the categories will be named and each year the Reps Afdis Awards are handed out in recognition of achievement and effort and to reward and encourage excellence, covering all Repertory Players productions staged during the previous year.

The awards which are well known as the Zimbabwe Oscars, mainly focus on appreciating theatrical artists who have showcased prowess in plays hosted by Reps theatre every year.

In an interview with the Herald Arts, Reps manager Sue Bolt said the Afdis as the sponsors they will be hosting the event is expected to be remarkable and motivating to the other striving actors, actresses, managers, directors and editors to mention a few.

“This is an important event for the Zimbabwean majority especially those who are working so hard to make the film industry a better place. This is their moment to shine and motivate others.

“The awards will be for various categories which include best actor and actress best manager, best stage management, best technical crew and best director among others. The event is expected to be starting AT 6pm and ending at 8:30pm.,” she said.

Below the are categories and nominees of the awards:

The John Keeling Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role

Larry Greeff — Mrs. Brown in “Mrs. Brown’s Boys”

Paul Shephard — Scar in “Lion King”

Shaun Mundawarara — Mature Simba in “Lion King”

Gerome Brock — Satan in “The Signs”

The George Barnes Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sue Bolt — Angela in “My Brilliant Divorce”

Vanessa Vos — Thelma in “Farndale Ave”

The Alan Parkinson Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tendai Madzviti — Rafiki in “Lion King”

Act Muronzi — Pumba in “The Lion King”

Jonathan Hall — George Barrett in “Farndale Ave”

Stephane Thomas — Timon in “Lion King”

The Allan Shaw Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Bolt — Felicity, Fifi, Jojo, Mrs. Barrett — Farndale Ave

Erin Sticklen — Minnie, Roger Parrot, Jaques Charot — Farndale Ave

The Prentice Trophy for Best Performance in a Minor Role

Sydney Hencil — Shenzi in “Lion King”

Julian Mundawarara — Ed in “Lion King”

Julian Mundawarara — Dwarf One in “Pinocchio”

Mutsa Nyadundu — Relish in “Pinocchio”

Kate Rudder — Sadza in “Pinocchio”

John Dennison — Gordon in “Farndale Ave”