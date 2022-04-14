All set for President Mnangagwa’s commissioning of RioZim’s Biotech plant 

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau 
President Mnangagwa is expected this morning at Cam and Motor Mine in Kadoma for the commissioning of a US$17 million Biological Oxidation (BIOX) plant.

The plant is the latest technology that ensures better processing of refractory ores that have high sulphur content.

Ores at the mine are high in sulphur that resists the leaching of normal gold ore.

The technology makes use of bacteria that eats away sulphur to enrich the ore.

The mine received 20 litres of bacteria from South Africa which has grown enough to feed the three tanks.

