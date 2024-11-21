Live coverage: MSU’s 25th graduation ceremony

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

All is set for the Midlands State University’s 25th graduation ceremony today where 6479 graduands, among them the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, are set to graduate.

Dr Mnangagwa is graduating with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

President Mnangagwa, who is also the University’s Chancellor, is expected to officiate at the ceremony.

Among today’s graduands is artist, Albert Nyathi who is graduating with a Master of Philosophy Degree in Ethnomusicology

President Mnangagwa has touched down at the Josiah Tungamirai Airbase for the MSU’s 25th graduation ceremony at the University’s main campus

Proceedings have started with an academic procession following the arrival of President Mnangagwa who is also the Midlands State University’ Chancellor.

President Mnangagwa is set to cap 6479 graduands at the MSU’s 25th graduation ceremony today

MSU’s Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Victor Muzvidziwa is now giving his speech.

He says a total of 6479 graduates are graduating, with 1991 being post graduates.

A total of 10 will graduate with doctorate degrees.

53 percent are female and 47 percent are male.

The university’s first batch of 18 graduates will be capped after completing their Medicine and Health Science Degrees.

Empowerment champion First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is among thousands of tertiary education learners being capped at the Midlands State University by President Mnangagwa, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities. The First Lady is graduating with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management. She already holds a degree in the same field from Switzerland and has a Masters Degree from MSU. The mother of the nation, who is sitting among other graduants is looking radiant in her academic regalia along with other graduands.

We are also celebrating 25 years of experience next year and we are launching our siliver jubelee during this 25th graduation ceremony.

The university was established in the year 2000

Prof Muzvizviwa ends his speech

President Mnangagwa has started confering degrees starting with the faculty of Agriculture,Environmental and Natural Resources Management

Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa who is graduating with Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management is now being capped under the faculty of Business Sciences

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has been capped by President Mnangagwa after graduating with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management at the Midlands State University. The graduation of the First Lady added colour to the ceremony where guests and other graduands directed their focus on her. The achievement is pregnant with lessons for all Zimbabweans that anyone can scale up the education ladder despite age and social position.

MSU’s 25th graduation ceremony comes to an end with the singing of the national anthem.