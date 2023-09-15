All set for Miss Universe Zimbabwe

Arts Reporter

History will be made again tomorrow as all roads lead to the giant Hippodrome in Braeside for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe pageant.

The pageant which has returned after a 22- year hiatus will see 12 finalists drawn from as far as Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and all provinces in Zimbabwe vying for the coveted title.

The 12 are Amanda Mpofu, Life Matunzeni, Stacey Hall, Allyfina Mwanyali, Yamikani Nyenga, Audrey Ward, Prudence Moyo, Nokutenda Marumbwa, Brooke Bruk-Jackson, Angela Guta, Nicole Musiyarira and Noliwe Shand.

It will run under the theme “Beautifully Confident” with the winner expected to represent the country at the 72nd edition of Miss Universe, which will be held in El Salvador, Central America on November 18, where Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor.

The show will see seasoned musicians such as Diamond Musica, Nutty O, Prudence Katomeni, Takura and resident disc jockey Iroq among others.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Miss Universe Zimbabwe licence holder and national director, Tendai Hunda, a former Miss World Zimbabwe and Miss Intercontinental 2015 fourth runner-up, said all is set for the show.

“The 12 finalists arrived in boot camp a week ago and we are happy they have been groomed and perfected for the stage tomorrow as it is all systems go,” she said. “We are busy with last-minute, the stage and everything is set. We are happy with the ticket sales and want to try to have a standard but quality show. It will be a two-hour-long show,” she said.

Hunda said the event will be hosted by radio and television personality Becky K.

“You know my mantra, where I like an all-female cast to lead the show. We have a team which consists 75 percent female and the rest males who have helped me to come up with this production,” she said.

“Becky K will be the master of the ceremony while the red carpet will be led by Nicole with other stakeholders coming on board. We want to thank some of the corporates who jumped on board last minute in assisting including designers, makeup artists, and choreographers among others. It is a show not to miss.”

The former beauty queen said it is a black-tie affair.

“Just as the norm, guests are expected to arrive at 6pm for the red carpet show before the main show at 7pm. I encourage guests to dress the part.”

However, locals have welcomed the move to resuscitate the pageant after years as the industry of late has been backlashed because of lack of sponsorship, scandals, winners not receiving prizes on time, and nepotism among others.

Fingers crossed on Hunda as all eyes are on her and the team to deliver although last year her friend model Hilda Mabu hosted Miss Zimbabwe Queen which was successful.

Back to the Miss Universe Zimbabwe, the last girl to have taken part was Tsungai Muswerakuenda in 2001 with the person to had the license being run Yvette D’Almeda-Chakras.

Hunda was officially granted a license on April 4, 2023, for one of the top four beauty pageants in the world, Miss Universe which is owned and operated by the Miss Universe Organization in the United States of America.

“We also firmly believe the return of Miss Universe Zimbabwe is symbiotic and will provide a valuable lifeline to the country’s arts sector while contributing towards youth empowerment as the country’s fashion designers, makeup artists, and even musicians get an opportunity to showcase their work.”