All set for Lake July Fest

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

All is set for the annual Lake July Festival which is scheduled to kick-off tomorrow and end Sunday, at the Lake Chivero shores with organisers saying are ready for the action-packed event.

The outdoor festival which is more of braai, fashion and music will see musicians such as Zimdancehall stars Killer T, Jah Signal, Gary B, Judgement Yard, Templeman and Seh Calaz sharing the stage with urban grooves, afro–fusion and contemporary artiste like Terry Africa, Mbeu, ExQ, and Alexio Kawara among others.

In an interview, one of the event organiser Stanlous Mubaiwa said all is set and are finalising on the site and stage management, with all the artistes confirming their participation.

“We are geared up for the event. People are really excited because it is going to be a long weekend.

“We are happy with the progress so far as we are celebrating the fiesta days before elections. Actually we want to create a spirit of unity and peace as people head to polls,” he said.

He said due to the demand for tickets they have released more tickets priced between $5 and $30.

“We are so excited that everything is set with few logistics being finalised.

“We have been working very hard and planning for the festival, checking on past mistakes from previous years, this year we promise bigger and better.

“The tickets are available at Chicken Slice, Talk City (Joina City) and Total Service Station (Samora Machel and Avondale) with advance tickets selling for $10 and $30 for the VIP,” he said.

He said revellers should not worry about the cold spell as they have set heater warmers.

“We know people are more concerned with the elections but we are not worried as it is working in our favor. The weather is good and winter is coming to an end.

“We are going to put heaters in different places with chill zones to cater the cold,” he said.

Mubaiwa said the last day dubbed the “Beach Picnic party’”is likely to attract a bigger crowd as this is where main act Killer T, will shut down the festival.